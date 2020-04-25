Gonzaga Prep grad, California standout linebacker Evan Weaver drafted by Arizona in sixth round of NFL draft

Former California linebacker and Gonzaga Prep graduate Evan Weaver is headed to the Arizona Cardinals.

Weaver was selected in the sixth round of Saturday’s NFL draft with the 202nd overall pick.

The 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-American led the nation in tackles as a junior (159) and senior (182), setting a conference record this past season.

Several NFL scouts reportedly liked Weaver’s toughness, nose for the football and college resume, but were concerned about his limited athleticism and coverage ability, resulting in the late-round pick.

Weaver (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) led Gonzaga Prep to a State 4A title in 2015 and was the Washington Defensive Player of the Year.

He is the first Spokane-area native drafted since former Washington State and University High offensive lineman Joe Dahl was selected by the Detroit Lions in 2016.

Other area draft picks in recent years include former Eastern Washington and Shadle Park offensive lineman Jake Rodgers (seventh round, 2015) to the Atlanta Falcons, and former Washington, Gonzaga Prep running back Bishop Sankey (second round, 2014) to the Tennessee Titans and former Utah State and Central Valley cornerback Will Davis (third round, 2013) to the Miami Dolphins.

