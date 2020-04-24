Seahawks land pass rusher in Tennessee’s Darrell Taylor

By Tim Booth Associated Press

SEATTLE – They waited until the second round, but the Seattle Seahawks addressed their biggest need entering the NFL draft by selecting Tennessee pass rusher Darrell Taylor on Friday night.

The Seahawks traded with the New York Jets to move up 11 spots and select Taylor. The Seahawks gave the Jets the No. 59 overall pick in the second round and Seattle’s only third-round pick at No. 101 overall.

Seattle then added an offensive lineman, selecting LSU’s Damien Lewis early in the third round following a trade with Carolina. The Seahawks were supposed to pick at No. 64 later in the second round, but traded that pick to the Panthers and were able to add a pick early in the fifth round on Saturday.

Taylor is 6-foot-4 and 267 pounds and fits the mold of the type of pass rusher Seattle wants coming off the edge. Taylor was second in the SEC last season with 8 1/2 sacks. For his career, Taylor had 19.5 sacks overall, good for 10th-most in school history.

Taylor said he played last season with a stress fracture in his lower leg. He had surgery in late January to have a titanium rod inserted in his leg and said he expects to be fully healthy for whenever the season begins.

Taylor said he believes he can be better using his hands against blockers but was excited about the chance to work with Seattle’s defensive coaches and see how they can help elevate his game.

“They will help me be the best pass rusher in the NFL that we will see this rookie season,“ Taylor said. “I bring a lot to the table. I can run, I can cover. I can do whatever you ask, whether you want a linebacker or a defensive end.”

Seattle added veterans Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa in free agency but landing a pass rusher was a huge priority for the Seahawks during the draft. Seattle is still hoping to retain Jadeveon Clowney, but GM John Schneider said this week that the team has needed to move forward with its plans while it waits for Clowney’s decision.

The Seahawks selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round.

Lewis started all 28 games during his two seasons at LSU after transferring from a junior college. Lewis was a second-team All-SEC selection during his senior season and his strength as a run blocker clearly fits with Seattle’s desire to keep relying on the run game.

Lewis’ addition gives Seattle 19 offensive linemen on its roster after several additions in free agency.