This Date in Baseball: April 23
Thu., April 23, 2020
April 23
1903 – The New York Highlanders won their first game in the major leagues, 7-2 over the Washington Senators.
1913 – New York Giants ace Christy Mathewson beat the Phillies 3-1, throwing just 67 pitches.
1939 – Rookie Ted Williams went four for five, including his first major-league home run, but the Red Sox lost to Philadelphia 12-8 at Fenway Park. 1946– Ed Head of the Brooklyn Dodgers no-hit the Boston Braves 5-0 at Ebbets Field. Head was making his first start after a year of military service.
1952 – Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians and Bob Cain of the St. Louis Browns matched one-hitters. Cain wound up as the winner 1-0.
1952 – Hoyt Wilhelm of the Giants hit a home run at the Polo Grounds in his first major league at-bat. He was the winner, too, and pitched 1,070 games in the majors – but never hit another homer.
1954 – Hank Aaron hit the first home run of his major-league career. The drive came against Vic Raschi in the Milwaukee Braves’ 7-5 victory over St. Louis.
1989 – Nolan Ryan came within two outs of his sixth career no-hitter, losing it when Nelson Liriano tripled in the ninth inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1. Ryan finished with his 10th lifetime one-hitter.
2000 – Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada each homered from both sides of the plate as the Yankees beat Toronto 10-7. It is the first time that feat has been accomplished by two players on the same team in the same game.
2007 – Alex Rodriguez became the first player in major league history to hit 14 homers in the first 18 games of a season and tied the record for April homers, connecting in the second and ninth innings of the New York Yankees’ 10-8 loss to Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
2008 – The Chicago Cubs won their 10,000th game, joining the Giants as the only franchise to reach that mark with a 7-6 10-inning victory at Colorado.
2009 – Ichiro Suzuki lined James Shields’ second pitch of the game for a home run, the only run of Seattle’s 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. It was the 22nd time a leadoff homer was the deciding run in a game, and it was just the second time it happened for the Mariners.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.