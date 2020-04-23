Prep notebook: Lakeside hires Mike McCune as boys basketball coach
UPDATED: Thu., April 23, 2020
Lakeside has hired Mike McCune as boys basketball coach, school athletic director Jeff Pietz announced Wednesday. McCune replaces longtime coach Ron Cox, who retired after last season.
McCune was the JV coach at Lakeside last season and has coached football and baseball with Lakeside the past two years. Previously he coached basketball in the North Central program.
“We are excited to have Mike as our new boys’ basketball coach at Lakeside,” Pietz said. “He is a great communicator, motivator and student of the game. We are confident his energy and passion for the game will lead our program for years to come.”
Signings and news
- Lewis and Clark runner Patrick North signed with William & Mary for cross country and track. An All-Greater Spokane League first-team pick, North placed fourth at the District 8 championships and was 10th at the State 4A meet. He finished 17th (15:14.0) at the Foot Locker West Cross Country Regionals on Dec. 7.
- Deer Park RB Matthew Jorgensen signed with Montana State Western. He helped the Stags reach the State 1A semifinals this season, finishing with 1,152 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns and earning honorable mention all-state. Jorgensen was named Northeast A offensive MVP and all-NEA first-team defensive back.
- Liberty lineman Charlie Harrington signed with Idaho. Harrington earned first-team all-state for offensive and defensive line this season. He was a three-time All-Northeast 2B first-team lineman and was a two-time State 1A wresting champion in the 285-pound weight class.
- Priest River’s Madison Rusho signed with North Idaho College to play women’s golf.
- Post Falls announced its varsity three-sport scholar athlete award winners were junior Ethan Miller (swimming, wrestling, baseball; 3.643 gpa) and sophomore Hanna Christensen (volleyball, basketball, golf; 4.0).
- The Tekoa-Rosalia cooperative has immediate openings for boys and girls varsity head coaching positions. Interested parties can contact either school district directly.
