Prep notebook: Lakeside hires Mike McCune as boys basketball coach

Lakeside has hired Mike McCune as boys basketball coach, school athletic director Jeff Pietz announced Wednesday. McCune replaces longtime coach Ron Cox, who retired after last season.

McCune was the JV coach at Lakeside last season and has coached football and baseball with Lakeside the past two years. Previously he coached basketball in the North Central program.

“We are excited to have Mike as our new boys’ basketball coach at Lakeside,” Pietz said. “He is a great communicator, motivator and student of the game. We are confident his energy and passion for the game will lead our program for years to come.”

