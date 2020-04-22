MHSA Officially Cancels 2020 Spring Sports Season

By Vince Bagby SWX

In correlation to Governor Bullock’s announcement on Wednesday that noted Montana school districts would be allowed to start in-person instruction starting on May 7th, the Montana High School Association (MHSA) announced Wednesday that the spring activities season for 2020 has been entirely canceled.

The news comes as the next logical decision for the MHSA after it had previously stated that any resumption of spring high school activities was dependent on students being able to return to in-person instruction by May 4th and that anything later than that would result in a cancellation of the entire spring sports season.

The cancellation is a result of the ongoing COVID-19 situation across the country which has resulted in schools being shut down and most social activities being discouraged and/or banned entirely.

A statement released by the MHSA on Wedneday noted that “We empathize with all the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts and especially with the many seniors that have shown maturity and resolve as their culminating year of high school has been impacted beyond activities and athletics due to this COVID-19 pandemic. The Class of 2020 will not be forgotten. We look forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-2021 school year with some level of normalcy. Our office will be entirely focused on contingency plans for the 2020 fall season and beyond, should they be needed.”