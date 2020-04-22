Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for April 23

Fishing

WDFW says trout plants are being done on schedule throughout Washington and there should be plenty of fish available when fishing resumes. The Colville Tribe started making triploid plants into Rufus Woods Reservoir in February. The total number of new fish released is just slightly under 20,000.

Idaho’s spring chinook salmon fishing season opens Saturday, but early indications show the fish appear to be doing some social distancing of their own. As of Friday, only six had crossed Lower Granite Dam. Only 1,370 had crossed Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River through Friday.

Spring is spawning season for Idaho’s steelhead. These fish make an incredible journey to reach their home streams to spawn, and sometimes, it is not their first trip home. Young steelhead live in Idaho for one to five winters. When they get big enough, they make their way to the ocean where they pass eight dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers. In the ocean, steelhead head immediately offshore, sometimes as far as the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia on the far side of the North Pacific. When they return to Idaho, they have to swim farther and climb higher than any other steelhead, passing the same eight dams again.

Unlike salmon, steelhead can survive spawning and return to the ocean. Those that survive in the ocean return to spawn again. At that point, they will have passed each dam 32 times in their lives. If they are tagged with a PIT-tag, they can be tracked when they start their second spawning migration. Here is the story of one such fish:

It was tagged July 22 when not quite 4 inches long in the South Fork Salmon River in Idaho. Two years after tagging, it was detected moving downstream past Lower Granite Dam on May 6. Two years later, it returned from the ocean on Sept. 3 as an adult and swam to Idaho to spend the winter.

The next April, it was detected heading upstream in the South Fork Salmon River. A month later, it was detected moving downstream past the dams in the Snake River. It spent another four months in the ocean and returned again and entered the fish trap at Lower Granite Dam. At that time, it was 29 inches long. This repeat-spawning steelhead was last detected in late April back in the South Fork Salmon River, having lived seven years.

Hunting

Washington hunters can submit special hunt applications through May 18 for deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and fall turkey for the 2020 seasons in Washington. WDFW does not anticipate COVID-19-related impacts to these future big game hunting seasons. Should the department have to cancel these hunting seasons, hunters would be entitled to a refund or point restoration. Instructions and details on applying for special permit hunts are on pages 16-17 of Washington’s 2020 Big Game Hunting Seasons and Regulations pamphlet.

Idaho hunters received a chance to hunt big game this spring with the opening of black bear hunting season on April 15 (some hunting units opened April 1).

The application period for Idaho moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts is open and runs through April 30. The big game controlled hunt application period follows immediately. Hunters can apply online or by telephone by calling (800) 554-8685.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has set the 2020-21 Migratory Game Bird seasons, including waterfowl, mourning dove, American crow and sandhill crane. Changes approved by the commission for the upcoming seasons include:

Ducks

Reduced bag limit for scaup from three to two.

Shifted duck season dates later in most of the state (excluding Valley County and eastern Idaho) so that they end as late as allowed within the federal framework on Jan. 31.

Established a new two-day veteran/military waterfowl season to run concurrent with the youth waterfowl season, Sept. 26-27 (this will require additional legislative rule-making).

Canada Geese

Shifted Canada goose season dates later in most of the state, now ending on Jan. 31.

Sandhill Cranes

Reduced number of sandhill crane tags available, in response to reductions in the Rocky Mountain population numbers in recent years.

Swans

Established the first swan hunt in northern Idaho (Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai counties), with 50 tags offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The tags will go on sale at the same time as sandhill crane tags, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. PDT.