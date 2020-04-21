MiLB calls reports on MLB agreement inaccurate

By Spencer Martin

Sources with The Associated Press reported today the MiLB and MLB are ready to reach an agreement which would cut minor league affiliations down to 120 after the 2020 season.

That plan was outlined by Baseball America’s JJ Cooper last October, stating 42 teams, including the entire Pioneer League would be cut.

Minor League Baseball released a statement on Tuesday denying the latest reports.

The statement reads, “Recent articles on the negotiations between MiLB and Major League Baseball (MLB) are largely inaccurate. There have been no agreements on contraction or any other issues. MiLB looks forward to continuing the good faith negotiations with MLB tomorrow as we work toward an agreement that best ensures the future of professional baseball throughout the United States and Canada.”