Mike Petrino Named Interim Head Coach for Lady Griz

By Vince Bagby SWX

University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam announced on Monday that Mike Petrino will be taking over the reins of the Lady Griz basktball program. Petrino has been named the interim head coach for Montana women’s basketball and will direct the program through the duration of the 2020-21 season.

Petrino, a Montana native who was born in Glasgow and raised in Kalispell, has served as an assistant coach for the Lady Griz program since August of 2016.

Current assistant coaches Jordan Sullivan, Nate Covill and Jace Henderson also will return as part of Petrino’s staff. A national search for a permanent head coach at Montana will be conducted next spring.