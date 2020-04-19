Locally: Spokane Chiefs defenseman Noah King signs with AHL’s Stockton Heat

From staff and news services

Spokane Chiefs defenseman Noah King signed a professional contract with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League, an affiliate of the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, Manitoba, wrapped up his junior career during the abbreviated 2019-20 season during which he led the Western Hockey League in plus-minus with a plus-60. He also had career highs in most offensive categories, including goals (six), assists (34) and points (40).

King, who played for the WHL champion Swift Current Broncos in 2018, leavesmajor junior hockey with 199 regular-season games, during which he had 11 goals, 48 assists, 59 points and a plus-38 rating. He added 48 playoff games, including 15 with the Chiefs last season during their run to the WHL championship series.

He is the fifth member of the 2019-20 Chiefs to sign a professional contract, following Adam Beckman (Minnesota Wild), Filip Král (Toronto Maple Leafs), Jake McGrew (San Jose Sharks) and Ty Smith (New Jersey Devils).

College scene

Eight seniors from the 2019 Eastern Washington football team and two from Washington State have been recognized by The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) as members of the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

Named from Eastern are center Spencer Blackburn, tight end Jayce Gilder, safety Dehonta Hayes, linebacker Andrew Katzenberger, defensive lineman Dylan Ledbetter, safety Tysen Prunty, defensive end Jim Townsend and wide receiver Jayson Williams.

Blackburn, who played in 2019 as a sixth-year senior, was also honored by the NFF following the 2018 season.

WSU players are wide receiver Brandon Arconado and quarterback Gage Gubrud, who transferred to WSU for his senior season after playing three years at Eastern.

The NFF recognizes student-athletes from all NCAA and NAIA divisions for excelling both academically and athletically. They must have completed their final year of college eligibility and have maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their careers. There were 1,432 from 364 schools who qualified in the society’s 14th year.

• Gracee Dwyer, a Central Washington sophomore from University High School with a 3.74 GPA, was named to the 2020 Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic team in softball.

• Reilly Hegarty, a senior at Whitworth, was named to the 14-player NCAA Division III PING All-West Region men’s golf team for 2019-20 by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Hegarty, who will graduate next month, had a scoring average of 72.10 over 10 rounds that included four rounds under par. He had three top-three finishes, including tying for first in the Lilac Challenge Oct. 7-8, 2019.

• Cailin Spencer, a Carroll College senior from Mt. Spokane, received the school’s 2019-20 Frontier Conference NAIA Champions of Character award for women’s golf.

• Three members of the Idaho women’s swimming and diving team with area ties and have GPAs of at least a 3.2 received All-Western Athletic Conference winter academic awards.

Honored were Alexis Schmdt, jr., Cheney; Samantha Sentenn, sr., Gonzaga Prep; and Heather Carbon, sr., Moses Lake.

• The GNAC honored seven with area ties and GPAs of 3.20 or better when it named its 2019-20 Women’s Track & Field All-Academic team.

By school:

Central Washington: Kayla Wyatt, jr., Gonzaga Prep, 3.93 GPA. Northwest Nazarene: Katerina Moeller, so., Mead, 3.61; Madison VonBrethorst, so., Ferris, 3.77. Seattle Pacific: Scout Cai, sr., Colfax, 3.68 (3rd honor). Western Oregon: Rachel Bayly, sr., Moscow, 3.98 (3rd honor). Western Washington: Cierra Graham, so., Lewis and Clark, 3.28; Rebecca Lehman, so., University, 3.58.

Golf

The 2020 Hayden Lake Country Club Vandal Scramble honoring Dennis Erickson, which had been scheduled for May 16, has been postponed in accordance with health and safety guidelines over concerns for COVID-19. It has been rescheduled for May 22, 2021.

“With the recent update to Idaho’s stay-home order, the Kootenai County Chapter of the Vandal Scholarship Fund has decided to postpone” the scramble, said associate athletic director for development Mahmood Sheikh. “Events like this are incredibly important to the Vandal family. … We look forward to celebrating next May!”

Letters of intent

Gonzaga baseball: Tyler Stone, 1B, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Gonzaga men’s soccer: Freshmen: Angelo Calfo, D/MF, Seattle Academy; Logan Dorsey, Evergreen, Colorado; Andres Labate, Salem, Oregon; Milo Lobby, D, El Dorado, Hills, California; Richard Ruiz, MF, St. Louis; Wylie Trujillo, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Transfers: Gideon Davis, Barcelona, Spain/University of Denver, will be a sophomore; Sebastian Karlholm, D, Uppsala, Sweden/Butte College (Chico, Calif.), will be a junior; Devin Slingsby, Beaverton, Oregon/Bradley University, will be a sophomore.

Gonzaga women’s cross country/track: Kristen Garcia, distances, Sedro Wooley, Washington/University of Wisconsin, will be a redshirt sophomore; Ireland Robertson, distances, Toronto, Ontario/Western University (London, Ont.), will be a sophomore.

Idaho women’s basketball: Gabi Harrington, G, Bishop Kelly (Boise)/University of Montana, will be a senior; Paris Atchley, G, Yorba Linda, California, will be a freshman; Rylee Alexander, G, Coldwater, Kansas/Pratt Community College, will be a junior.