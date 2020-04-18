Report: Washington State’s CJ Elleby declares for NBA Draft while preserving eligibility

Because of the novel coronavirus, the pre-NBA Draft process may not look the way it did last year for CJ Elleby, but Washington State’s top scorer and rebounder will go through it nonethless while still preserving his college eligibility, the sophomore told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

College underclassman are given the opportunity to declare for the NBA Draft without fully committing to a future in professional basketball, as long as they withdraw their name from the Draft by a given date. If Elleby wishes to return to WSU for his junior season, he must pull his name by 5 p.m. on June 15.

The forward from Seattle went through the pre-NBA Draft process last year, working out for the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. The NBA has shut down operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the league in a frozen state, it’s unlikely Elleby and other uncerclassmen will have a chance to work out in front of teams before deciding if they want to withdraw.

Despite boosting his numbers in almost every offensive category and improving his defense as a sophomore, Elleby isn’t considered to be a consensus NBA Draft pick and The Athletic’s Sam Vecencie doesn’t have him listed on his most recent NBA Draft Big Board, which ranks the top 100 pro prospects.

“It’ll be a game-changer if CJ decides to opt in and stay in, but we’ll adjust,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said earlier this week. “But it would be nice if he came back, we can make a big step forward.”

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound forward earned All-Pac-12 Conference honors after scoring 18.4 points per game this season, up from 14.7 as a freshman, and grabbing 7.8 rebounds after 7.1 in 2018-19. Elleby shot his free throws at an 82% clip after shooting 66% his freshman season, but saw his 3-point shooting dip from 41% to 33%, though he had 90 more 3-point attempts as a sophomore.

Elleby, who was encouraged to focus on his defense when he worked out with NBA teams this time last year, averaged a Pac-12-high 1.8 steals per game and had 56 steals in total after just 33 the year prior. He also blocked 26 shots in 2019-20 after blocking 18 as a freshman.

“He’s been just really mature about it and trying to figure out what’s the right decision,” Smith said. “I think we’re returning enough guys. … Either way it’s a more comforting thing and he’ll be hard to replace if he does it, but just building a program there’s just more pieces involved.”

Elleby scored 20 points on 18 occasions last year and had a career-high 34 points in WSU’s 79-67 home win over Washington. In his return home to Seattle, Elleby scored 21 points on his birthday, also reaching 1,000 points on his career in a 78-74 win over the Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena. Elleby capped the season with 30 points in the Cougars’ 82-68 win over Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament – WSU’s first conference tournament win in a decade.

“My job is to make sure we have a plan for him and let him know, if he does come back don’t want it to be, oh I settled on this,” Smith said. “He’s not that way at all. He’s still only 19 and I think he enjoys college, I think he’s got really good relationships. We did our leadership survey with our team and he excels in all areas.

“That’ll be part of his makeup going forward. He’ll be a hard-working leader, his dependability.”