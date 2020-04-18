Mt. Spokane standout Kannon Katzer accepts walk-on offer from Washington State

On the heels of the most productive season by a running back in Spokane area history, Mt. Spokane standout Kannon Katzer will head to Washington State as a walk-on, he announced from his Twitter account Saturday night.

Katzer, considered a two-star prospect by 247Sports.com, was originally planning to play at Riverside City College in California before receiving a walk-on offer from first-year coach Nick Rolovich and the Cougars.

BLESSED to say I will be committing to WSU, thanks for everyone’s support. pic.twitter.com/lXgDHb218l — Kannon Katzer (@kannon_katzer) April 19, 2020

Katzer’s 247Sports.com doesn’t show any official offers, but the player reported one from Division II Central Washington and apparently had interest from the University of Montana and a handful of lower-level schools like Colorado School of Mines, Minot State, Dakota State and Eastern Oregon.

The 3A Associated Press All-State First Team selection was the most productive player in Washington across all classifications as a senior and led Mt. Spokane to the quarterfinal round of the 3A playoffs before losing 10-3 to O’Dea of Seattle.

Breaking the single-season rushing record held by former Gonzaga Prep, Washington and NFL running back Bishop Sankey, Katzer rushed 247 times for 2,543 yards and 34 touchdowns on the ground. He was also used in the Wildcats’ passing game, catching 19 passes for 262 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and returned both punts and kicks, racking up 367 return yards and one touchdown.

In total, Katzer finished the season with 3,171 all-purpose yards and 39 touchdowns.

The Greater Spokane League MVP received an endorsement from Sankey, who tweeted “DI POWER 5 HIM!” when responding to a post comparing Sankey’s senior stats to those of Katzer.

In Pullman, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Katzer will join a running backs room that includes All-Pac-12 selection Max Borghi, along with senior Deon McIntosh, redshirt freshman Jouvensly Bazil, redshirt senior Clay Markoff, redshirt junior Cole Dubots and redshirt freshman walk-on Braeden Potter.