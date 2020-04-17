Jamie Pickens transfers to Carroll

By Jeremy Schnell SWX

University of Montana transfer Jamie Pickens will play for Carroll College next year. Last year, Pickens averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game.

“Rachelle has built this big program and she trusts her players on and off the court and I think I just want to contribute to that in whatever way I can…you know I’m really excited I think we can do something special like you know a national championship,” Pickens said.

“I think it’s just probably one of the most exciting things that has happened around here for a long time,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said.