Idaho cancels spring high school sports season

From staff and wire reports

The Idaho High School Activities Association board of directors on Friday announced all spring sports and activity seasons, as well as all state tournaments, have been canceled due to public health issues concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

This decision was based on guidelines established by Gov. Brad Little, the Idaho State Board of Education and feedback from schools and districts throughout the state.

“As the COVID-19 situation continued to evolve, it became apparent that these state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE and the IHSAA,” the release said.

“Our Board of Directors and office staff recognize the importance of participation in education-based activities. We empathize with the students, schools and communities that this decision impacts. The IHSAA also understands the disappointment that this will have on our student participants, especially the seniors who were looking forward to a final culminating event.”

The release also extended the state ban prohibiting the use of school facilities and coaches from organizing or directing team workouts and practices until May 18.

The board will continue to have conversations regarding the fall no-contact period and eligibility concerns that have been raised by member schools over the past few weeks.

“The IHSAA Board’s highest priority will always be ensuring the health and safety of our student participants, schools and patrons,” the release said.

“Situations like these will allow students to use the life lessons learned in education-based activities to cope with the adversity as well as they possibly can. We look forward to getting together and playing when the time is right and it can be done safely.”