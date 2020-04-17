SWX Home
Colville National Forest remains mostly open

Nneka Palmer hikes along the Sherman Peak Loop in the Colville National Forest on Monday July 30, 2018. (Eli Francovich / The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

Trails and undeveloped areas in the Colville National Forest remain open.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the 1.1 million-acre forest dispelled rumors that the forest is closed through Sept. 30.

It’s not.

Trails, dispersed camping, most roads and firewood cutting are all open.

Developed recreation sites, like pay-to-stay campgrounds, trailheads, ranger stations and restrooms are closed. Although the closure notice is in effect through Sept. 30, those can be reopened before then, depending on COVID-19 conditions.

To access trails or undeveloped forest areas, park in turnouts or along roadsides where it is safe to do so and do not block roads. Then walk to the trail or forest area you’d like to enjoy.

