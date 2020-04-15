SWX Home
Washington State baseball coach Brian Green joins Northwest Passages virtual chat

From staff reports

Washington State baseball coach Brian Green will join the virtual Northwest Passages stage Thursday to talk about the program and answer fan questions.

Green will be joined by Spokesman-Review beat writer Theo Lawson at 2 p.m.

Viewers can watch at spokesman.com/bookclub/livestream/

Also Thursday, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife director Kelly Susewind chats with Eli Francovich at 1 p.m.

