Spokane Hoopfest moved to Aug. 22-23 due to coronavirus concerns

The world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament has been postponed.

Spokane Hoopfest confirmed Wednesday the 31-year-old event has been pushed back to Aug. 22-23 amid concerns and uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus.

It was originally slated for June 27-28.

Hoopfest, which attracted more than 6,000 teams to downtown Spokane last summer with an economic impact of roughly $50 million, said its still working out the logistics of the postponement.

It initially said it wouldn’t make a decision to postpone until late April, but the organization said the decision was made public before it could iron out the particulars.

“Hoopfest has confirmed the postponement to August 22-23, 2020; however, this announcement was made prematurely and inappropriately,” The organization said on its website. “The organization is still working through the logistics of postponement. This was leaked before the registration process was revamped to reflect the new and evolving COVID-19 situation.”

Players who’ve already paid their team fee now have the option to request a full refund, maintain their registration or donate the registration to Hoopfest.

Over 250,000 people crowd the streets of downtown Spokane during Hoopfest weekend, similar to the Lilac City’s other major event, Bloomsday, which was also delayed.

Bloomsday, which had around 40,000 runners in 2019, was recently pushed back to Sept. 20.

This story will be updated