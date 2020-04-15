Big Sky men’s basketball: Eastern Washington, Idaho sign recruits

Big Sky Conference champion Eastern Washington bolstered its already young and talented roster Wednesday.

The Eagles added three players on National Signing Day, including 6-foot-9 forward Victor Radocaj, a former member of Canada’s 17U national team.

Radocaj (Richmond, British Columbia), 6-3 guard Mutdung Bol (Seattle) and 6-5 point guard Isaiah Amato (Portland) comprise coach Shantay Legans’ 2020 recruiting class.

Radocaj was the only junior selected in the 2019 All-Canadian basketball game, and in 2018 was one of 62 players in the country selected for the men’s age-group assessment camps in Toronto.

Bol starred at Edmonds-Woodway High School, averaging 18 points as a senior, earning a spot on the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State team. In Oregon, Amato averaged 15 points and five assists at Central Catholic, earning first-team all-conference honors as well Mt. Hood Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

EWU returns four starters and most of its bench after going 23-8 and winning the program’s fourth Big Sky title in March.

Vandals add transfer from College of Southern Idaho

Former College of Southern Idaho standout Kendall McHugh signed with the Vandals.

McHugh, a 6-0 guard, averaged 10.6 points per game and 2.6 assists as a freshman last season, and was named to the All-Region 18 team.

The California native is the second recruit to sign with the Vandals, who finished 8-24 last season under first-year coach Zac Claus.

Ethan Kilgore, a 6-6 shooting guard from East Buchanan (Missouri) High School, signed in November.