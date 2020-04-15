Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for April 16

Fishing

Coeur d’Alene pike fishermen are finding some big northerns in the shallow bays by dangling bait under a bobber. Chinook anglers on Coeur d’Alene are landing an occasional “keeper” and releasing quite a few undersized fish.

Anglers who like to catch and eat channel cats are biding their time hoping for the Washington fishing season to resume shortly. There are a lot of fish available in the Palouse River near Lyons Ferry, but prime time is upon us.

Silver Bow Fly Shop has opened up a “porch pickup” service for anyone needing anything right away – bugs, rods, tying materials. “Think of it as personalized shopping for you,” Sean Visintainer said. “Give me a call or peruse the website. There are many more items in-stock than what you see online – thousands of tying materials, thousands of flies.” Call to schedule a pickup and he will arrange an agreeable time for items to be placed outside the shop on the “porch” for you. Info: 924-9998.

Continued low returns of some key chinook salmon stocks are expected to limit numerous Washington salmon fisheries in the upcoming season.

This summer, chinook fisheries are expected to be largely similar to last year, with most Puget Sound marine areas opening for chinook retention beginning in July or August. Summer chinook fisheries are expected to begin July 1 in marine areas 5, 6, 7, and 11.

The summer salmon fishery on the Columbia River will again be closed to summer chinook retention (including jacks), though stronger forecasts allow for sockeye retention in 2020, a change from last year. Initial ocean fisheries reflect a reduced coho quota due to significantly lower projected returns in 2020.

All four of Washington’s marine areas are scheduled to open June 20 for a chinook-only fishery, then transition to a chinook and coho fishery beginning June 29. Daily limits and days of the week open to salmon fishing vary between areas.

A growing walleye population in Lake Pend Oreille poses a threat the lake’s ecosystem and multimillion dollar recreational fishery. Biologists are concerned that if left unchecked, walleye numbers will continue to increase to the point of collapsing the keystone kokanee population, also hurting growth rates of trophy fish like rainbow trout, bull trout and smallmouth bass.

Full story, photo and graphs: idfg.idaho.gov/press/netting-non-native- walleye-aims-protect-existing-lake- pend-oreille-fisheries

Hunting

The Idaho Fish and Game commission will meet via conference call at 8 a.m. Friday. The commission will consider setting migratory game bird seasons for 2020-21.

In accordance with the governor’s orders regarding COVID-19, the public will not be allowed to attend the meeting in person but may listen in. A link to the agenda is at idfg.idaho.gov/press/ fg-commission-meet-conference- call-april-16-9-am-mdt.

The controlled hunt applications period for Idaho deer, elk, pronghorn and fall bear opens May 1 with a new rule for elk hunters and runs through June 5.

New for 2020, there is a five-day waiting period to buy capped elk zone tags for any resident who applies for a controlled elk hunt, regardless of whether the person draws the controlled hunt tag.