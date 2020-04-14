Gonzaga’s Katie Campbell, Jenn Wirth named to 10-player Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association Scholar-Athlete team

One month after making some history on the basketball court, Gonzaga’s Katie Campbell and Jenn Wirth are doing the same in the classroom.

Both were named Tuesday to the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association 18th Annual Scholar-Athlete team, marking the first time in program history that two Zags were selected to the 10-player team in the same year.

Campbell, a senior guard from Oxnard, California, and Wirth, a junior from Mesa, Arizona, both have a grade-point average of 3.36 and made the West Coast Conference All-Academic team last month.

Both players were key performers for a GU team that went 28-3 – the best winning percentage (.903) in program history.

The season ended prematurely for GU and every other team in America after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campbell led the Bulldogs in 3-pointers made for the second consecutive season. This season she averaged 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Campbell, who is scheduled to graduate with a bachelor’s in psychology, accomplished those feats while parenting a young daughter.

“Made to an academic team with just 10 players across the whole country. Wow,” Campbell tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “This is why I struggled and pushed through after having Ava.”

Wirth led the Zags in blocked shots and rebounding. She ranked third in scoring average at 10.8 while making the All-WCC team. Wirth finished in double figures 18 times on the season, with seven double-doubles.

She is pursuing a degree in psychology.

Campbell and Wirth are the eighth and ninth Zags to be honored with the award in program history. Under coach Lisa Fortier, Campbell and Wirth, along with Chandler Smith (twice named), Kiara Kudron, Shelby Cheslek and Sunny Greinacher have been named to the scholar-athlete team.

Players from all Division I-AAA ADA member institutions are eligible for these prestigious awards. Each of the nominees is required to maintain a minimum GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate study, and to have been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletics credentials.

Nominees must have participated in at least 50% of the team’s games listed on the nomination form. To be eligible for nomination to the scholar-athlete team, nominees must have reached junior academic standing at their institution (ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible).