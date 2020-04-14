Gonzaga Basketball
Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert named Division I-AAA men’s basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

UPDATED: Tue., April 14, 2020

By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert has been named the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association (ADA) men’s basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

DI-AAA ADA membership is for Division I schools that don’t sponsor football.

Gonzaga players have won the award four of the past eight seasons. Kispert joins Nigel Williams-Goss (2017), Kyle Wiltjer (2016) and Kelly Olynyk (2013).

Kispert, who carries a 3.43 grade-point average in business administration, was also named to the DI-AAA ADA’s 11-player Scholar-Athlete team. He was joined by three West Coast Conference players – Tommy Kuhse of Saint Mary’s and San Francisco’s Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho.

Kispert is a two-time academic All-WCC selection.

The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 13.9 points, second on the team, 4.0 rebounds and hit 43.8% of his 3-point attempts during his junior season. He led Gonzaga with 78 3-pointers and hit 81% at the free-throw line.

Kispert made first-team All-WCC, the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District IX team and was National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) second-team All-District 9.

Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. The Zags are 95-10 in Kispert’s 105 career games.

Nominees for the scholar-athlete team must have at least a 3.2 GPA and have reached junior academic standing at their institution (transfers aren’t eligible).

Candidates must have played in at least 50% of the team’s games and been a starter or key reserve.

