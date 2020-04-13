Audrey Hofer Singing Her Way Through Quarantine

By Jeremy Schnell SWX

Capital Bruins three-sport athlete and Cats volleyball commit Audrey Hofer has found an interesting way to pass time during social distancing. A video started circulating around twitter yesterday showing her singing alongside her father.

Without quite as much school, volleyball, basketball and track for @audrey_hofer I was able to pull her singing life out of retirement a little bit. Been a few years. Loving the small things, and some dusty talents. Last half of a Hot Rize tune. Thanks at @JamesHempfling pic.twitter.com/lzot9TtCrS — Derek Hofer (@heyhofer) April 12, 2020

“…He always taught me how to sing when I was younger and we’d always do that together….he was just like ‘hey do you mind if I post this’ and I was like ‘yeah I guess that’s fine’ and I just kind of expected some of his golf course friends to see it and I see it has like 16 hundred views and I was like oh wow,” Hofer said.

Although Hofer is still committed to the Cats and is excited for another volleyball season to start in the fall, she is sad she most likely won’t be able to run track or play club volleyball this year.

“I want to go out and I want to keep playing but I can’t do any of that, so It’s just tough,” Hofer said.