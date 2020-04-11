This Date in Baseball: April 11

Associated Press

April 11

1907 – New York catcher Roger Bresnahan appeared wearing shin guards for the first time in a major league game.

1912 – Rube Marquard of the New York Giants began a 19-game winning streak with an 18-3 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers.

1961 – The Los Angeles Angels won their first major league game with a 7-2 victory over the Orioles at Baltimore. Ted Kluszewski hit two homers for the Angels.

1962 – The New York Mets played their first game and lost 11-4 to the Cardinals in St. Louis. Stan Musial of the Cardinals had three hits and tied Mel Ott’s National League career record with his 1,859th run scored. The Mets would lose their first nine games on the way to a 40-120 record.

1969 – The Seattle Pilots played their first game, with Gary Bell shutting out the White Sox 7-0 at Sicks Stadium.

1985 – Seattle’s Gorman Thomas hit three homers and drove in six runs to lead the Mariners to a 14-6 victory over the Oakland A’s.

1990 – Mark Langston made his Angels debut by combining with Mike Witt on a no-hitter as California beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0.

1996 – Greg Maddux’s major league record of road victories ended at 18 in a row with a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. He had been 18-0 with an 0.99 ERA in 20 regular-season road starts since losing at Montreal on June 27, 1994.

2001 – Atlanta’s Greg Maddux was almost flawless for seven innings, combining with a pair of relievers to pitch a one-hitter in a 2-0 win over the New York Mets. The Mets wound up with only one runner against Maddux, Mike Remlinger and John Rocker. Todd Zeile lined a single about a foot beyond second baseman Quilvio Veras’ glove with one out in the second.

2007 – Felix Hernandez pitched a one-hitter and struck out six, helping Seattle beat Boston 3-0.

2008 – Missouri’s Jacob Priday set a Big 12 Conference record, hitting four home runs against Texas in a 31-12 rout. The senior went 5-for-5, drove in nine runs and scored six times.

2011 – Sam Fuld had four extra-base hits and drove in three runs to help Tampa Bay bust out of an early season slump with a 16-5 win over the Boston Red Sox. Fuld, needing a single to complete the cycle, doubled into the left-field corner in his last at-bat in the ninth. Fuld hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Rays a 6-0 lead. Fuld doubled in the fourth and tripled in the sixth.

2014 – San Diego’s Andrew Cashner threw his second career one-hitter and struck out a career-high 11 for a 6-0 win over Detroit. Cashner took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Rajai Davis hit a one-out flare single into center field, just past the glove of outstretched second baseman Jedd Gyorko.