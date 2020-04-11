SWX Home
Portland State transfer Holland Woods headed to Arizona State

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley is seen on the sidelines during the first half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Buffalo in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. – Portland State transfer Holland Woods is headed home.

The junior guard from Glendale announced Saturday on Twitter that he’s returning to the Valley of the Sun to play for Arizona State.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Woods averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 as a junior last season. He earned first-team all-Big Sky honors and finished second in the conference in assists.

Nicknamed “Boo Boo,” Woods played at Glendale Apollo High School before spending the past three seasons at Portland State.

He will have to sit out a season under NCAA transfer rules unless he is granted a waiver.

