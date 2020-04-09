Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith joins Northwest Passages virtual chat

From staff reports

Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith will join the virtual Northwest Passages stage Friday to talk about the program and answer fan questions.

Smith will be joined by Spokesman-Review beat writer Theo Lawson at 11 a.m.

Viewers can watch at spokesman.com/bookclub/livestream/

Also Friday, Rev. Walter Kendricks of Morning Star Baptist Church chats with Rebecca White on Easter in a pandemic at 2 p.m.