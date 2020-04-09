MHSA suspends spring activities until April 24th

By Spencer Martin

The MHSA Executive Board decided on Thursday to suspend all MHSA spring activities until April 24th. The return of spring sports will depend on students ability to return to class by May 4th according to a release from MHSA Executive Director, Mark Beckman.

The release says if students don’t return to in-person instruction by May 4th, spring activities will be cancelled. MHSA added student athlete safety is the top priority during these times.

If spring sports were to return, the practice requirement for sports will be five practices from resumption excluding golf. Post season formats will also be adjusted by the MHSA.

The next meeting for the Executive Board is scheduled for May 18-29.