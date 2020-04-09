Capital Girls Basketball To Be Honored On ESPN

By Jeremy Schnell SWX

The Capital Bruins Girls Basketball team had their season cut short, but they will get some recognition tonight. The Bruins will be honored on a popular Scott Van Pelt Sports Center segment called “Senior Night”. This segment is to give a shout out to the teams that didn’t get to finish off what they started. Make sure to tune in to ESPN tonight (April, 9th) between 9-10PM MST.