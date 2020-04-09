SWX Home
Capital Girls Basketball To Be Honored On ESPN

Courtesy: ESPN

By Jeremy Schnell SWX

The Capital Bruins Girls Basketball team had their season cut short, but they will get some recognition tonight. The Bruins will be honored on a popular Scott Van Pelt Sports Center segment called “Senior Night”. This segment is to give a shout out to the teams that didn’t get to finish off what they started. Make sure to tune in to ESPN tonight (April, 9th) between 9-10PM MST.

