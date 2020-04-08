Washington offers online hunter education courses, including field skills
Wed., April 8, 2020
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering online hunter education courses, including a virtual field skill course. A student who previously took the main hunter education course online had to complete a live field skill course.
The new virtual fields course was developed by Kalkomey Enterprises after WDFW suspended all in-person hunter education courses in response to the coronavirus.
Between March 16 and Thursday, 1,339 students completed the course, said Michael Whorton, WDFW’s Region 1 hunter education coordinator.
“There was some limited abuse of the new process with some extremely young students completing the course online including a 3-year-old, which we know is not possible,” he said in an email.
Now, students 9 years old and older can complete the course. Younger students will have to wait to attend a live field course.
For more information and to access the course, visit hunter-ed.com/washington/.
