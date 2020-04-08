Prep notebook: Northwest Christian hires football coach; area college signings

Northwest Christian hired Marshall Hart as its head football coach in late February.

Hart has coached at NWC for seven seasons, most recently as offensive coordinator.

Hart is offensive line coach for the Spokane Shock and has coached for several franchises in the Indoor Football league, including a stint with the Spokane Empire.

Hart is a 2012 graduate of NWC and played football at Shadle Park and Riverside. He also played for the Spokane Wolfpack of the semipro Washington Football League.

Chris Waters was named associate head coach and Dan Ferguson will also remain on the coaching staff.

Smith signs with Broncos

Former Lewis and Clark forward Naje Smith recently committed to Boise State after a successful two years at Cochise College in Arizona.

Smith was named as an NJCAA first-team All-American over the weekend. He averaged 23.3 points this season and was the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

As a senior at LC, Smith helped the Tigers reach the State 4A semifinals before losing to Federal Way 62-53.

Commitments

Deer Park guard Jobi Gelder, the Northeast A boys player of the year, signed with Edmonds CC. Gelder was named to the Associated Press 1A all-state first team.

East Valley forward Brie Holecek signed with Walla Walla CC. Holecek was a three-time Great Northern League first-team selection.

Post Falls guard Colby Gennett committed to Central Washington. Gennett was an Idaho 5A all-state first-team pick for the second consecutive season.

Selkirk quarterback Jay Link signed with University of Puget Sound to play receiver. Link was offensive player of the year in the Northeast 2B this season.