SWX Home
Sports >  Area sports

Great Falls Chargers Head Coach Reacts To Cancellation

Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Leo Goldman SWX

Earlier this week, the American Legion Baseball Association announced cancellations of their national and regional postseason tournaments. Here’s what Great Falls Chargers Head Coach Tony Forster had to say on the cancellation.

“I was a little frustrated that they cancelled it so soon, but I totally understand that obviously the safety of the players and the people in the programs, just the safety is the main priority for everyone so it was a little frustrating with that but I think we want to try and have some sort of a baseball season, whether it’s conference and state tournaments. I think with everything that’s happening right now, we would definitely be happy with that. It is kind of rough for the state tournament champ to not be able to go on to regionals but at least to have a state champ this year would be great.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.