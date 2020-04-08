Great Falls Chargers Head Coach Reacts To Cancellation

By Leo Goldman SWX

Earlier this week, the American Legion Baseball Association announced cancellations of their national and regional postseason tournaments. Here’s what Great Falls Chargers Head Coach Tony Forster had to say on the cancellation.

“I was a little frustrated that they cancelled it so soon, but I totally understand that obviously the safety of the players and the people in the programs, just the safety is the main priority for everyone so it was a little frustrating with that but I think we want to try and have some sort of a baseball season, whether it’s conference and state tournaments. I think with everything that’s happening right now, we would definitely be happy with that. It is kind of rough for the state tournament champ to not be able to go on to regionals but at least to have a state champ this year would be great.