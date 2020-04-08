Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for April 9

Fishing

With stay-home orders in place in Idaho, Washington and Montana, the Silver Bow Fly Shop in Spokane Valley is closed for all walk-in and curbside business. Phone orders will be handled Monday-Friday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. at 924-9998.

Coeur d’Alene Lake chinook anglers are starting to pick up some larger fish on helmeted herring behind dodgers off planer boards at about 45 feet. The water is starting to get dirty, so it might be about time to start running some Rapalas.

Hunting

On Monday, WDFW announced that recreational fishing, shellfish harvesting and spring turkey and bear hunting seasons will be delayed in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. If the department is able to open spring bear and turkey seasons on May 4, spring bear hunters would still have until May 31 or June 15, depending on the location, to use their permits before the intended season closure dates for those hunts.

Likewise, spring turkey hunters would have 28 days of hunting during the spring season, plus, most likely, a robust fall season.

WDFW does not regulate shed antler hunting yet wants to remind the public that this is not allowed on state lands while the closures are in place.

Children who are at least 8 years old and hold a hunting passport can hunt turkeys with a mentor in Idaho. Idaho’s Hunting Passport allows any first-time hunter, resident or nonresident, age 8 and older to try hunting for one year with an adult mentor without first having to complete an Idaho hunter education course. The hunting passport and turkey tags can be purchased online at idfg.huntfishidaho.net/login, or over the phone at (800) 554-8685.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has adopted a rule that temporarily suspends the sale of several types of nonresident fishing and hunting licenses, tags and permits. The action is effective immediately and lasts until the rule is repealed, consistent with relevant state of Idaho public health orders.

Fishing and hunting licenses, tags and permits purchased by nonresidents prior to the last Saturday’s commission action are still valid for those existing hunting, fishing, and trapping seasons still in effect. Nonresident hunting licenses along with currently available nonresident deer and elk tags are not included in the suspension. Nonresidents who purchase a 2020 hunting license may still apply for controlled hunts that will occur this fall.

The commission action does not affect Idaho residents, and there are no new limitations on resident purchase of licenses, tags and permits or any changes to existing seasons.

Nonresidents and resident hunters, anglers and trappers are reminded Idaho’s guidance for outdoor recreation: Follow social distancing directives of at least 6 feet; day trips are encouraged; check before heading out because many recreation sites are closed, and bring your own supplies.

Outfitting and guiding are permissible with adherence to outdoor recreation guidelines. For details: idfg.idaho.gov/press/nonresident-licenses-permits-and-tags-sales-temporarily-suspended-fg-commission

The application period for Idaho moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts is open and runs through April 30. The big game controlled hunt application period follows right on its heels.

The department’s public offices are closed through at least April 15, consistent with Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-home order.

As a result, Fish and Game officials are encouraging hunters to apply for controlled hunts online.

Full story and video showing how to do this can be viewed at: idfg.idaho.gov/press/moose-sheep-and-goat-application-period-open-heres-how-apply-online

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com