School closure announcement in Washington could signal cancellation of spring sports

On Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal announced that the closure of public and private schools – affecting roughly 1.2 million students in the state – would continue for the rest of the school year, with in-school classes expected but not guaranteed to resume in the fall.

Washington becomes the 14th state to close school for the year.

Although not directly addressed in the announcement, the official closure of classes ends the remaining hope high school athletes were clinging to for a return to the spring sports season.

Last week, Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association director Mick Hoffman released a video message which stated if schools could reopen by May 4 the WIAA could “provide some type of culminating events.”

Inslee’s announcement seems to have scuttled those plans.

The WIAA released a statement Monday afternoon, saying it was awaiting more information” before announcing the cancellation of spring sports.

“Because education-based athletics and activities were not addressed in Monday’s announcement, the WIAA has reached out to the Office of the Governor and OSPI seeking clarification on how the order impacts regular-season competition and any postseason events,” the news release said.

In Idaho, the state board of education voted unanimously Monday to extend the “soft closure” of all public schools from April 20 until the end of the school year.

But the announcement came with a caveat – individual school districts or municipalities could reopen schools if local and state social distancing orders are lifted and re-entry criteria to be established by the state board have been met.

The board will reportedly set those criteria at next week’s meeting.

The Idaho High School Activities Association is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the board’s decision. Previously, IHSAA officials have stated they would follow the guidelines and recommendations set forth by the school board.

Last week, the IHSAA extended its suspension of all spring sports activities from April 5 to April 20, falling in line with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order and the state board’s mandate of all schools remaining closed through that day.