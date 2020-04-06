Four-star in-state wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander lists Washington State in top six

Nick Rolovich and Washington State are still in the running to land Kennedy Catholic wide receiver Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander.

If the Cougars can’t, though, it seems almost certain they’ll have to face the four-star prospect at some point.

Alexander trimmed his list of schools down to six Monday night, indicating he’ll be playing at one of five Pac-12 schools – Washington State, Washington, Utah, Arizona State and Cal – or in the Big Ten for Minnesota.

“I wanna thank you for all the colleges and coaches that have recruited me through this whole process. But these are my top schools I’m focusing on. #Top6,” Alexander posted on Twitter.

Before the NCAA implemented a recruiting dead period in an effort to slow the coronavirus, Rolovich and WSU squeezed in a recruiting visit for Alexander and two other receivers from Kennedy Catholic – four-star Jabez Tinae and three-star Reed Shumpert.

Alexander seemed to think highly of his trip to the Palouse, posting on March 1, “Great visit down in Pullman it was a blast hanging out with the (WSU) staff today and can’t wait to come down again!!!”

At 6-foot-3, 189 pounds, Alexander is tabbed the nation’s 55th-best wide receiver and caught 71 passes for 1,320 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Lancers were a perfect 11-0 before losing to Woodinville in the 4A state semifinal game.