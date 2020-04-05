Portland State transfer Holland Woods lists Gonzaga in final five

Portland State transfer Holland Woods has Gonzaga among his final five schools.

Woods told 247sports he’s narrowed his final five to GU, Arizona State, New Mexico, Oregon State, plus a possible return to Portland State.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard averaged 17.7 points and 5.2 assists while earning first-team All-Big Sky honors as a junior.

The Apollo High (Glendale, Arizona) product has not graduated and would need a waiver to be eligible next season, according to 247sports.

Woods has started 87 of 97 games in three seasons. He’s averaged 14.3 points in his career with a 40.5% shooting percentage, including 29.5% on 3-pointers. He’s PSU’s all-time assists leader and paced the Big Sky with 66 steals last season.