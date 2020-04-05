SWX Home
Sports

Portland State transfer Holland Woods lists Gonzaga in final five

The basketball court inside the Volkar Center. (Kathy Plonka / The Spokesman-Review)
The basketball court inside the Volkar Center. (Kathy Plonka / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Portland State transfer Holland Woods has Gonzaga among his final five schools.

Woods told 247sports he’s narrowed his final five to GU, Arizona State, New Mexico, Oregon State, plus a possible return to Portland State.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard averaged 17.7 points and 5.2 assists while earning first-team All-Big Sky honors as a junior.

The Apollo High (Glendale, Arizona) product has not graduated and would need a waiver to be eligible next season, according to 247sports.

Woods has started 87 of 97 games in three seasons. He’s averaged 14.3 points in his career with a 40.5% shooting percentage, including 29.5% on 3-pointers. He’s PSU’s all-time assists leader and paced the Big Sky with 66 steals last season.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.