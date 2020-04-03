Washington State land closures extended; fishing closure update expected Monday

The closure of state owned and managed lands was extended, Friday, mirroring the extension of a statewide stay at home order issued Thursday.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources, State Parks and Recreation and the Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the continuations in a joint news release. The closures will last until May 4. The decisions are aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus and applies to all camping on state lands, boat launches and water access sites, wildlife areas and day-use recreation areas.

“The decision to extend the closure of public lands was an extremely difficult one. I share the sense of disconnection and loss that we are all feeling by not being able to be out in nature,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz in the release. “Our trails, campgrounds, and outdoor spaces are core to who we are in Washington, but this temporary sacrifice is necessary to turn the tide and protect our loved ones and neighbors. We have the responsibility to do what we must to save as many lives as possible.”

All told, the three agencies manage and own more than 7 million acres of public land.

Last week WDFW closed fishing statewide and canceled the youth turkey hunting opener on April 1. According to a WDFW news “additional fishing and hunting season announcements” will be delivered to the public on Monday.