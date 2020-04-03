Washington State athletic director Pat Chun joins Northwest Passages virtual chat

From staff reports

Washington State athletic director Pat Chun will join the virtual Northwest Passages stage today to talk about the state of WSU athletics.

Chun will be joined by Spokesman-Review beat writer Theo Lawson at 11:15 a.m.

Viewers can watch at https://www.spokesman.com/bookclub/livestream/

Other streams on Friday include Spokane schools superintendent Shelley Redinger with S-R’s Jim Allen (noon) and Spokane Valley mayor Ben Wick with S-R’s Rebecca White (2 p.m.).