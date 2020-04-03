SWX Home
Sports >  Area sports

Spokane sports radio duo of Dennis Patchin, Rick Lukens signs off for last time

UPDATED: Fri., April 3, 2020

KXLY sportscasters Rick Lukens, left, and and Dennis Patchin have fun at the microphone during opening remarks at the SWABs luncheon in February 2003. (Christopher Anderson / The Spokesman-Review)
KXLY sportscasters Rick Lukens, left, and and Dennis Patchin have fun at the microphone during opening remarks at the SWABs luncheon in February 2003. (Christopher Anderson / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Vince Grippi vincegrippi55@yahoo.com

In a surprise move, the long-running Patchin and Lukens sports talk radio show signed off from 700 ESPN for the final time Friday night.

The show originated in 1986 when KXLY-TV sports veterans Dennis Patchin, Rick Lukens and Bud Nameck, joined by local broadcaster Chuck DeBruin, began Sports Tonight. Over the years the cast has changed, but Patchin was a fixture.

Patchin, who started at KXLY in 1984, moved from TV to radio full time in 2009 and has been a sports-talk fixture on weekday afternoons since. In different stretches, Julie Scott, now a University of Idaho media instructor, Keith Osso, KXLY’s current sports director, and Lukens, a Spokane radio and TV fixture since 1983, joined Patchin on the show.

Patchin and Lukens was the last locally produced sports-talk radio show in Spokane.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Asking the right questions of your CBD company

Bluegrass Hemp Oil in Spokane Valley offers a variety of products that can be very effective for helping with some health conditions. (Courtesy BHO)

If you are like most CBD (cannabidiol) curious consumers, you’ve heard CBD can help with many ailments.