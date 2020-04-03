Spokane sports radio duo of Dennis Patchin, Rick Lukens signs off for last time

In a surprise move, the long-running Patchin and Lukens sports talk radio show signed off from 700 ESPN for the final time Friday night.

The show originated in 1986 when KXLY-TV sports veterans Dennis Patchin, Rick Lukens and Bud Nameck, joined by local broadcaster Chuck DeBruin, began Sports Tonight. Over the years the cast has changed, but Patchin was a fixture.

Today final show for Patchin and Lukens. We'd like to thank you for all of the years that you have been with us both on radio and television. Thanks so much for listening to us, Again we'd just like to say thank you for making us part of your day. — Dennis, Rick, and Steve. pic.twitter.com/NncUB3Mx2r — Patchin and Lukens (@700espn) April 4, 2020

Patchin, who started at KXLY in 1984, moved from TV to radio full time in 2009 and has been a sports-talk fixture on weekday afternoons since. In different stretches, Julie Scott, now a University of Idaho media instructor, Keith Osso, KXLY’s current sports director, and Lukens, a Spokane radio and TV fixture since 1983, joined Patchin on the show.

Patchin and Lukens was the last locally produced sports-talk radio show in Spokane.