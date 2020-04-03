Spokane sports radio duo of Dennis Patchin, Rick Lukens signs off for last time
UPDATED: Fri., April 3, 2020
In a surprise move, the long-running Patchin and Lukens sports talk radio show signed off from 700 ESPN for the final time Friday night.
The show originated in 1986 when KXLY-TV sports veterans Dennis Patchin, Rick Lukens and Bud Nameck, joined by local broadcaster Chuck DeBruin, began Sports Tonight. Over the years the cast has changed, but Patchin was a fixture.
Patchin, who started at KXLY in 1984, moved from TV to radio full time in 2009 and has been a sports-talk fixture on weekday afternoons since. In different stretches, Julie Scott, now a University of Idaho media instructor, Keith Osso, KXLY’s current sports director, and Lukens, a Spokane radio and TV fixture since 1983, joined Patchin on the show.
Patchin and Lukens was the last locally produced sports-talk radio show in Spokane.
