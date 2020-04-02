WIAA planning contingencies for spring sports season and playoffs

Shortly before Washington Gov. Inslee extended the state’s shelter-at-home order until May 4 on Thursday, Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association executive director Mick Hoffman released a video statement with the organization’s hope that meaningful games might still be played this school year.

“As we navigate these uncharted waters, we are continually planning to provide some opportunity for kids this spring to compete,” Hoffman said. “Our current plans include that a return by May 4 would allow us to provide some type of culminating events.”

Hoffman said in “an ideal world” a normal playoff season could occur within that timeframe, but the situation remains “a very fluid process” and any rescheduling would be contingent on facilities and officials being available.

“If we return back sometime after May 4, we have already begun contingency planning with our board, and our WIAA district directors, to provide some type of competition in local areas or regionally,” Hoffman said.

The Greater Spokane League baseball regular season is scheduled to end May 4, with the District 8 baseball playoffs starting May 7. All of the spring sports state tournaments are scheduled for May 27-30.

Hoffman said the organization is dedicated to providing competition whenever the circumstances dictate and it’s safe to bring athletes together.

“Our goal is to let give anybody that’s interested in competing an opportunity to compete as they had planned,” he said. “Our ultimate goal is to provide every senior that senior game. Again, there’s more questions than answers, but we are working very, very diligently to provide opportunities for students.

He concluded with a reminder to adhere to the stay-home order and to continue the practice of social distancing.

“I hope in the interim you do your part that you stay home, you stay healthy and keep us all safe, so we can speed up this process with whatever control we have.”