Dani Bartsch Remains Committed To Lady Griz

By Jeremy Schnell SWX

Despite reports this week that UM head coach Shannon Schweyen will not be getting her contract renewed for next season, Helena Capital Bruins forward and Lady Griz commit Dani Bartsch says she is still on board to play for the maroon and silver in college.

“I love the coaching staff there right now and so I’m still super stoked to play there,” Bartsch said.

Even though Bartsch is excited to eventually play for the Lady Griz, she is sad that she won’t be playing for Schweyen.

“It stinks a lot, I was really looking forward to it and I know that she was a great coach and I liked what she was doing and everything. We were close before I even committed, I stayed at her house before for volleyball tournaments… because my parents are good friends with them and stuff and so I’m sure we will remain close and nothing will change,” Bartsch said.

Bartsch is coming off a junior season in which she scored about 12 points per game and helped lead the Bruins to a share of the AA state title.