Providence Wrestling Inks Camacho

By Leo Goldman SWX

The Providence Argos have added a new face to their wrestling team.

Dustyn Camacho, a senior from O’Dea High School in White Center, Washington, has signed with the Argos for his college wrestling career.

“We are happy to announce the signing of two-time Washington State champion and three-time finalist Dustyn Camacho,” head coach Steve Komac said.

