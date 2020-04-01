Providence Wrestling Inks Camacho
Wed., April 1, 2020
The Providence Argos have added a new face to their wrestling team.
Dustyn Camacho, a senior from O’Dea High School in White Center, Washington, has signed with the Argos for his college wrestling career.
“We are happy to announce the signing of two-time Washington State champion and three-time finalist Dustyn Camacho,” head coach Steve Komac said.
