Lady Griz Head Coach Shannon Schweyen’s Contract Not Renewed for 2020-2021 Season

By Vince Bagby SWX

Shannon Schweyen will not be the head coach of the Lady Griz when the Montana women’s basketball program takes to Dahlberg Arena next season. Schweyen’s contract is not being renewed by the University of Montana, as first reported by Skyline Sports on Wednesday evening.

Schweyen has served as Lady Griz head coach for the past four seasons where she compiled an overall record of 52-69, but tallied her best season yet in 2019-2020 with a record of 17-13. Before taking over as head coach, Schweyen spent 24 years as an assistant coach for legendary head coach Robin Selvig.

A product of Billings Central high school where she was named Gatorade Player of the Year in 1988, Schweyen put together an unbelievable college career for the Lady Griz that included a pair of Big Sky MVP honors as she ended her playing tenure for Montana as the Big Sky Conference’s leading scorer among men’s and women’s basketball with 2,172 points.

Schweyen’s current contract will expire on July 31.