Hoopfest sticks to schedule but secures backup date in case it must postpone

Sporting events around the world are being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But a local event is holding its place – for now.

Hooptown USA, sponsor of Hoopfest, the largest three-on-three basketball tournament in the world and which annually attracts thousands of players and fans, issued a news release on Wednesday stating its hope to hold the event as scheduled on June 27-28.

“Hoopfest has been a bright spot every summer for the past 30 years – not only for the 24,000-plus athletes, but for our local businesses as well,” the release said. “We are continuing to operate (from a safe distance) and monitor the situation in hopes of celebrating the 31st Hoopfest in June.”

If that date becomes untenable due to extended shelter-in-place orders, organizers have secured Aug. 22-23 as a backup date. If postponed, registration will remain open until July 13.

Organizers modified a no-refund policy so that if Hoopfest 2020 is postponed until August or canceled, teams will be given the option to maintain the registration, request a full refund or donate the registration fee to support the nonprofit organization.

While they will make every effort to play this year, the release stated, “We are following all protocols set by public health officials and our local and national government. The health and safety of our Hoopfest community is priority No. 1, and we would not risk your health if it is not safe.”

Hooptown said it will make the decision by the end of April.

“We will unite again as players, volunteers, fans, and sponsors together under the hoop,” the release stated.