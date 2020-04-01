Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev named to Wooden All-American team

Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev was named to the 10-player Wooden Award All-American team.

Petrusev is the ninth GU player, including Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke, to receive Wooden All-American honors.

The sophomore forward averaged a team-leading 17.5 points, 18.5 points in WCC contests. He led the WCC in field-goal percentage (56.5%) and was second in rebounding (7.8). Petrusev was voted WCC player of the year by conference coaches.

Petrusev was joined by Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Iowa’s Luka Garza and Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike of Kansas.

Winston and Howard are repeat selections.

Azubuike, Garza, Howard, Powell and Toppin are finalists for the Wooden Award player of the year.