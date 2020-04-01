Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for April 2

Fishing

Fishing seasons have not been closed in Idaho. Anglers seeking solitude can fish Idaho rivers such as the North Fork Coeur d’Alene and St. Joe. Rivers like the Clark Fork in Montana are also good options. The latest on the Clark Fork River was that BWOs, gray drakes and nemoura stones were working. Nymphing with Pats Rubber Legs, San Juans and pheasant tail style patterns are always good choices this time of the year.

Silver Bow Fly Shop has provided some educated guesses on how the fishing could be if you were to find yourself alone on the St. Joe River in Idaho: Levels are good, temperatures are fine. As temperatures warm up next week, the fishing can and probably will kick on more. Lately, the streamer/nymphing has been the most consistent.

Dry fly activity has been BWOs, midges and nemoura stones. Some March browns have been sighted. Warmer temperatures next week would normally kick off some skwala activity. Dry flies should include parachutes, cripples and sparkle duns in the BWO and March brown variety, as well as small Chubbies or stones in peacock, olives or black colors.

For big smallmouth bass, April is prime time on Dworshak Reservoir. Some huge fish have been caught already.

Hunting

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has canceled the youth turkey hunt previously scheduled for this coming weekend. In addition, six game management units that were scheduled to open Wednesday for spring bear hunting are closed pending further evaluation and may reopen if conditions allow. Youths who were planning to hunt this weekend may still use their tags in the regular spring or fall turkey seasons, pending further impacts. The general spring turkey season is scheduled to run April 15 through May 31. On Monday, WDFW will reassess its ability to open the impacted hunting areas, as well as several other upcoming hunting seasons.

Idaho Fish and Game has not closed any hunting seasons in response to COVID-19, and the department is providing guidelines in accordance with the governor’s orders for social distancing at least 6 feet apart, including while fishing and at access sites and boat ramps. Anglers are advised to launch boats quickly, minimize dock time, maintain space between people and don’t gather in crowds.

Growing turkey populations and expanded hunting opportunities in Idaho should make for a good spring turkey season in 2020. Youth turkey season opens April 8, and the general turkey season and many controlled hunts open April 15. Hunters will find most general hunting opportunity in the Panhandle, Clearwater and Southwest and Southeast regions, while most other areas are limited to controlled hunts.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com