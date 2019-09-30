Three Battlin’ Bears earn Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors

By Spencer Martin

Editor’s Note: This is a release from RMC Sports Information.

WHITEFISH, Mont., September 30, 2019 – Three Battlin’ Bears earned Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors as announced on Monday.

Daniel Sigurjonsson earned the Men’s Golfer of the Week honor for the Frontier Conference. The freshman from Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland shot one-under-par at the Carroll College Invitational to earn individual medalist honors. He was the only golfer at the tournament to finish under par.

Ayla Embry earned the Volleyball Defender of the Week honor for the Frontier Conference. The freshman libero from Bozeman, Montana averaged 4.75 digs per set in a loss to MSU-Billings and wins over Lewis-Clark State and No. 18 ranked Montana Tech. Embry posted a serving average of 93 percent last week. This is the third selection for Embry this year.

Natalie Hilderman earned the Volleyball Setter of the Week honor for the Frontier Conference. The junior from Red Lodge, Montana averaged 9.58 assists and 3.17 digs during a loss to MSU-Billings and wins over Lewis-Clark State and No. 18 ranked Montana Tech. This is the third Frontier Player of the Week honor for Hilderman this year and the 16th over the course of her career.

For more information regarding Rocky Mountain College athletics, visit gobattlinbears.com.