Prep notebook: Rogers-North Central football halted after injuries; Sheridan volleyball results

North Central and Rogers football teams have struggled in recent years. The Greater Spokane League allowed both teams to avoid playing a full schedule against the 4A teams in the league this year and as a result, the pair were scheduled against each other twice – with the first of the two meetings a nonleague game.

That first game was Saturday at Albi Stadium, and it ended in a distressing manner with North Central trailing 30-0 midway through the third quarter.

North Central (0-4) sustained several injuries which required medical attention. Two players suffered injuries which required significant delay during the game and transportation to a medical facility via ambulance.

The second injury happened within moments of the first, and a second ambulance had to be called to the field.

Referees and league officials consulted with administrators and coaches from both schools before making the decision to stop the game.

“If both teams agreed (to stop play), it would not be a violation of WIAA rules and we would halt the game under these extraordinary circumstances,” GSL/District 8 Director Herb Rotchford said.

“It became evident to me the kids on both sidelines were traumatized by the events,” Rotchford said.

In addition to the players that left via ambulance, at least three other NC players were treated under the concussion protocol and had to leave the game, according to NC coach Sean Garvey.

“It was a very traumatic experience for everyone involved – players, coaches and fans,” Rotchford said. “The last thing you’d want is to make them play in that situation.”

Rotchford said the players requiring medical attention on Saturday “checked out” and those in concussion protocol passed.

“In all my years, it was the most unique and abnormal experience I’ve seen at a football game,” Rotchford added, noting there are entire seasons when the staffed ambulance goes unused at Albi.

Rogers (1-3) entered play on Saturday still in search of its first points of the season.

Linda Sheridan Classic

Sixty-four teams gathered on Friday and Saturday for the 2019 Linda Sheridan Volleyball Classic at Ferris, Lewis and Clark, Shadle Park and Rogers high schools.

The platinum championship bracket final was played at Ferris Saturday afternoon, with Tahoma beating Lake Stevens 2-1 (26-24, 16-25, 15-12).

Defending 3A state champ Mt. Spokane reached a semifinal in the platinum bracket before falling to Tahoma in straight sets (26-24, 25-20).

Coeur d’Alene finished fifth with a straight-sets win over Sandpoint (25-16, 25-16).

Ferris, Richland, Freeman, Lewis and Clark, Lakeside (WA), Mead, North Creek, St. Maries, Rogers (Puyallup), Graham-Kapowsin and Jackson all advanced out of pool play into the platinum bracket.

Slowpitch results

Central Valley 16, Ferris 3: Sierra Fisher went 2 for 4 with a walk-off grand slam and the Bears (7-1, 7-0) beat the visiting Saxons (4-5, 3-4) on Monday. Suheyla Tanak added a triple and five RBIs for CV. Jasmine Suwanmaneedang went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for Ferris.

Mead 10, University 7: Annie Brose went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and the Panthers (8-2, 5-2) beat the visiting Titans (6-4, 4-3). Abby Ward hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 10, North Central 0: Payton Dressler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double and the Wildcats (8-0, 6-0) shut out the visiting Indians (0-8, 0-7).

Rogers 27, Shadle Park 17: Jamie Olsen went 5 for 6 with six RBIs and a home run and the visiting Pirates (6-3, 4-2) beat the Highlanders (2-5, 2-5). Jaelynn Proctor added two home runs for Rogers. LaNia Thompson and Ariel Hall both had a home run for Shadle Park.

Lewis and Clark 19, Gonzaga Prep 5: Lucy Gehn went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and the visiting Tigers (5-4, 4-3) defeated the Bullpups (2-6, 1-6). Madelyn Dibble had four hits and two runs for Lewis and Clark. Deanna Finger had two hits, two RBIs and two runs for Gonzaga Prep.

Cheney 14, East Valley 5: Bella King went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Blachkawks (3-6, 3-4) defeated the visiting Knights (2-7, 2-5). Tatum Sloan added three hits and two RBIs for Cheney. Lakiya Anker and Willow Mauch had three hits apiece for East Valley.