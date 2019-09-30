On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5 p.m.: N.L. Milwaukee at Washington … TBS

Basketball, WNBA Finals

5 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington … ESPN

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Rugby

Midnight: World Cup 2019, France vs. U.S. … NBC Sports

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Club Brugge at Real Madrid … TNT

Noon: Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham … TNT

Soccer, college men

7 p.m.: UC Riverside at UCLA … Pac-12

Track and Field

6:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships Day 5 … NBC Sports

10:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships Day 5 … NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington … 700-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM

All events are subject to change.

