On the air

Mon., Sept. 30, 2019, 5:18 p.m.
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5 p.m.: N.L. Milwaukee at Washington … TBS
Basketball, WNBA Finals
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Washington … ESPN
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Rugby
Midnight: World Cup 2019, France vs. U.S. … NBC Sports
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Club Brugge at Real Madrid … TNT
Noon: Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham … TNT
Soccer, college men
7 p.m.: UC Riverside at UCLA … Pac-12
Track and Field
6:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships Day 5 … NBC Sports
10:30 a.m.: IAAF World Championships Day 5 … NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
5 p.m.: Milwaukee at Washington … 700-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Whitworth Pirates Coaches Show … 1230-AM
All events are subject to change.
