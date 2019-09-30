MHSA Class AA State Golf Tournament Postponed

By Leo Goldman SWX

The following information is via a press release from the MHSA (Montana High School Association):

The 2019 MHSA State Class AA Golf Tournament scheduled on October 3-4, 2019 at Meadowlark Country Club in Great Falls has been moved to October 8-9, 2019 at Meadowlark Country Club.

The snowstorm which hit North Central Montana last weekend, along with the low temperatures forecasted for early this week caused the MHSA Executive Board to adjust the tournament dates.

The State A golf tournament will continue as planned October 3-4 at Laurel Golf Club.