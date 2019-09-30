Early afternoon kickoff set for Oct. 12 game between Washington State, Arizona State

After a string of late kickoffs, Washington State will have the benefit of an early start time when it visits Arizona State in two weeks.

The Cougars’ Oct. 12 game against the Sun Devils will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks, WSU announced Monday.

WSU (3-2, 0-2) has its first of two bye weeks this week before traveling to ASU (4-1, 1-1) for its sixth game of the season. The Sun Devils are also on a bye this week.

It’ll be just the second afternoon kickoff this season for WSU, which opened the year with a 7 p.m. game against New Mexico State, played Houston at 6:15 p.m., hosted UCLA for a 7:30 p.m. game and recently kicked off at Utah at 7 p.m.

The Pac-12 also announced kickoff times for two other games on Oct. 12. Utah’s game at Oregon State will start at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks, while Washington’s game at Arizona will begin at 8 p.m. on FS1.

Because of Pac-12 scheduling rotations, the Cougars and the Sun Devils haven’t played in two years. WSU beat ASU 37-32, overcoming an early 14-3 deficit to win its fifth consecutive game.