Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, October 1

Golf

College men: Gonzaga at Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno, California.

College women: Eastern Washington at Rose City Collegiate, 7:45 a.m.

College men and women: CC Spokane at Highline Tournament in Cle Elum, Washington. North Idaho at LCSC Invitational.

Soccer

Boys: Nonleague: Immaculate Conception Academy at Bonners Ferry, 5 p.m.; IEL 5A: Coeur d’Alene at Lake City, Post Falls at Lewiston, both 4 p.m.; IEL 4A:Sandpoint at Lakeland, 4 p.m.; Intermountain: Priest River at St. Maries, 6 p.m.

Girls: IEL 5A: Lewiston at Post Falls, Lake City at Coeur d’Alene, both 4 p.m.; GNL: Pullman vs. West Valley at Smith, East Valley at Cheney, both 4 p.m.; IEL 4A: Lakeland at Sandpoint, 4 p.m.; Intermountain: Priest River at St. Maries, 4 p.m.; Kellogg at Bonners Ferry, 5 p.m.; NEA: Colville at Freeman, Deer Park at Medical Lake, Lakeside (WA) at Newport, all 4 p.m.

Softball

GSL: Mt. Spokane vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Gonzaga Prep at East Valley, Cheney at Ferris, Central Valley at Shadle Park, University at Rogers, North Central at Mead, all 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Nonleague: Reardan at Upper Columbia Academy, 5 p.m.; Harrington at Valley Christian, 6 p.m.; Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, Clark Fork at Lakeside (ID), Ferris at Lakeland, Coeur d’Alene at Lakeland, all 7 p.m.; IEL 5A: Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; North Star: Wallace at Genesis Prep, 6 p.m.; Mullan at Kootenai, 7 p.m.; GNL: East Valley at Cheney, Pullman at West Valley, both 7 p.m.; Intermountain: Kellogg at Bonners Ferry, Timberlake at Coeur d’Alene Charter, both 7 p.m.; NEA: Colville vs. Freeman at FHS, Lakeside (WA) at Newport, Deer Park at Medical Lake, all 6:30 p.m.; NE 2B North: Springdale at Kettle Falls, 6:30 p.m.; NE 2B South: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Liberty, 4 p.m.; Tekoa-Rosalia at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.; NE 1B North: Inchelium at Cusick, 6 p.m.; NE 1B South: Wellpinit at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 6 p.m.; SE 1B: Colton at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.; Touchet at Prescott, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Garfield-Palouse, Touchet at Prescott, all 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.