SWX Home
Sports

Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, October 1

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Golf

College men: Gonzaga at Nick Watney Invitational in Fresno, California.

College women: Eastern Washington at Rose City Collegiate, 7:45 a.m.

College men and women: CC Spokane at Highline Tournament in Cle Elum, Washington. North Idaho at LCSC Invitational.

Soccer

Boys: Nonleague: Immaculate Conception Academy at Bonners Ferry, 5 p.m.; IEL 5A: Coeur d’Alene at Lake City, Post Falls at Lewiston, both 4 p.m.; IEL 4A:Sandpoint at Lakeland, 4 p.m.; Intermountain: Priest River at St. Maries, 6 p.m.

Girls: IEL 5A: Lewiston at Post Falls, Lake City at Coeur d’Alene, both 4 p.m.; GNL: Pullman vs. West Valley at Smith, East Valley at Cheney, both 4 p.m.; IEL 4A: Lakeland at Sandpoint, 4 p.m.; Intermountain: Priest River at St. Maries, 4 p.m.; Kellogg at Bonners Ferry, 5 p.m.; NEA: Colville at Freeman, Deer Park at Medical Lake, Lakeside (WA) at Newport, all 4 p.m.

Softball

GSL: Mt. Spokane vs. Lewis and Clark at Hart Field, Gonzaga Prep at East Valley, Cheney at Ferris, Central Valley at Shadle Park, University at Rogers, North Central at Mead, all 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Nonleague: Reardan at Upper Columbia Academy, 5 p.m.; Harrington at Valley Christian, 6 p.m.; Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, Clark Fork at Lakeside (ID), Ferris at Lakeland, Coeur d’Alene at Lakeland, all 7 p.m.; IEL 5A: Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m.; North Star: Wallace at Genesis Prep, 6 p.m.; Mullan at Kootenai, 7 p.m.; GNL: East Valley at Cheney, Pullman at West Valley, both 7 p.m.; Intermountain: Kellogg at Bonners Ferry, Timberlake at Coeur d’Alene Charter, both 7 p.m.; NEA: Colville vs. Freeman at FHS, Lakeside (WA) at Newport, Deer Park at Medical Lake, all 6:30 p.m.; NE 2B North: Springdale at Kettle Falls, 6:30 p.m.; NE 2B South: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Liberty, 4 p.m.; Tekoa-Rosalia at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.; NE 1B North: Inchelium at Cusick, 6 p.m.; NE 1B South: Wellpinit at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 6 p.m.; SE 1B: Colton at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.; Touchet at Prescott, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse at Garfield-Palouse, Touchet at Prescott, all 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall