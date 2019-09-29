Seahawks start fast, defeat Arizona Cardinals 27-10

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

The Seahawks got right, all right. Coming off an ugly loss at home to New Orleans, the Seahawks rebounded with a 27-10 victory at Arizona on Sunday afternoon to improve to 3-1. Three early impressions from the victory:

—-Pete Carroll never wavered in his public support of running back Chris Carson, whose three fumbles in the first three games became the No. 1 storyline for the Seahawks entering Sunday.

“We do believe in him (and) we’re going to continue to show him that,” Carroll said last Monday. “He’s a terrific football player and we want to make sure to maintain that level of play from him.”

Carson gave everyone else reason to believe again, as he had his most productive game of the season, spinning and leaping and driving through the Arizona defense while going over 100 yards on the ground for the first time this season. And, yes, it was Carson’s cleanest game of the season. He did not fumble, and that was the best development possible for the Seattle offense.

Carson also had four receptions for 41 yards, including a catch midway through the fourth quarter when he plowed through four Arizona defenders to cross the first-down marker next to the Seahawks’ sideline. And who was right there to celebrate the play? None other than Pete Carroll, who skipped along the sideline and offered an emphatic fist bump, his faith in his running back having never wavered.

—-Jadeveon Clowney’s first career interception – and first career pick six – was nice, of course. That showed off the freakish athleticism the Seahawks acquired in their blockbuster trade with Houston at the end of training camp.

Just as important for the Seahawks was the play of the rest of the defensive line. Ziggy Ansah, dealing with a back injury that limited in practice during the week, made his second appearance in a Seattle uniform and showed off the speed and versatility that made him one of the league’s most effective pass rushers in Detroit. Ansah had one QB hit and three tackles, two of which came on hustle plays down field.

Rasheem Green (one sack) and L.J. Collier (one tackle) showed promise, and blitzes by outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks added two sacks of Kyler Murray for a Seattle defense that didn’t have any in the loss to the Saints.

—-The Seahawks have a quick turnaround before hosting the Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC West showdown Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

The Rams had all kinds of trouble at home Sunday against Tampa Bay, losing 55-40, while the Seahawks played their most complete game of the season in Arizona. These Seahawks were hard to figure out in the first three weeks – barely squeaking by the Bengals and Steelers, and looking disorganized against the Saints. But everything is now on the table for this team, especially with more question marks emerging about the Rams.

Russell Wilson is now 29-7 in his career after a loss – the highest winning percentage in NFL history. On Sunday, he completed 22 of 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown pass (to Will Dissly) – his fourth of the season – and the Seahawks’ offense has shown it can beat you in more ways than one.